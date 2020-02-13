Drew County is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person

DREW COUNTY, Ark. – The Drew County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Marquis Dareun Martin

Courtesy: Drew County Sheriff’s Department

According to the Drew County Sheriff’s Department, Marquis Dareun Martin has been missing since February 9, 2020.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 870-367-6211.

You can also reach Sheriff Mark Gober at 870-723-0832 or Investigator Rick Harvey at 870-723-7875.

