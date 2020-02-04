Dr. Bentley Wallace begins first day as president of South Arkansas Community College

EL DORADO, Ark. (02/03/2020) — Dr. Bentley Wallace started his first day as president of South Arkansas Community College today.

Dr. Wallace spent the day in meetings and interacting with students. His headshot may not be on the president’s wall just yet but he’s already fulfilling those official duties.

Dr. Wallace: “Are you getting ready to be a basketball player”

Student: “Yes Sir.”

Dr. Wallace: “I saw your name on a form this morning. The first official form I signed as president of this college was your letter of intent.”

Dr. Wallace and his family are new to South Arkansas but he is no stranger to meeting the needs of students and faculty.

Wallace has held his current position since 2018, after having been the vice chancellor for economic development at that college since 2013. Prior, he was the director of business and transportation technology at Arkansas State University-Newport for seven years.

He also has been very active in state community-college leadership. He recently was elected to a second term as president of the board of Arkansas Community Colleges, the statewide organization that represents such schools.

Wallace has held numerous other volunteer board and committee positions at the local and state level, and is a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a doctor’s degree in human resource and workforce development education, of Arkansas State University with a master’s degree in education and of ASU with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Before entering the higher education sphere, he worked in the healthcare, construction and transportation industries. As president, he believes his resourcefulness will help student achievement.

“One of my strongest suits is being resourceful and making connections between community members and faculty and staff, employer partners and students, legislators and local officials,” he said.

Dr. Wallace succeeds Dr. Barbara Jones who retired last month. He is proud of the work that has already been done. Now, he’s focused on continuing that success.

“South Ark is a great college and they’re doing wonderful things with the community and with our students,” he said. “The opportunities are limitless and we just want to build on that.”

Dr. Wallace and his family moved into town over the weekend. They are looking forward to experiencing El Dorado.

“We’re just thrilled to be in town,” he said. “We’re just thrilled to be a part of this community and start to get to know everybody and do our part to serve southeast Arkansas.”