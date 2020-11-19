Downtown El Dorado holiday lighting ceremony still planned for Thursday evening

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown El Dorado holiday lighting ceremony is still scheduled for Thursday. Expect to see a few minor changes to this year’s event.

There will still be a line up of local entertainment but only 300 people will be allowed to fill the street. The one way entrance begins at the corner of Jefferson and Main Streets. The one-way exit is located at the intersection of Jefferson and Elm Streets.

The event has been approved by the Arkansas Department Health as coordinators try to put on this annual holiday tradition.

Executive Director of Main Street El Dorado, Beth Brumley, says despite these small changes it’s going to be a great and safe event for your family.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the holiday lights like you said. If you can’t get out and walk about you can drive through and it kind of kicks off our holiday season for downtown El Dorado,” she said.

Make sure to bring a chair if you come. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting ceremony beginning around 5:45 p.m.

The Salvation Army will also be on the sqaur kicking off its red kettle campaign and offering free hot chocolate and cookies. There will also be a drawing for a free $250 gift card to shop downtown. no purchase necessary.

First responders and front line workers will be honored

“2020 has been so crazy. They’ve put in a lot for this community. We just want to say thank you and that we appreciate them,” Brumley said.

Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd will be reporting live downtown for the event which will last about an hour.