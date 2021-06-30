Downtown businesses in El Dorado taking patrons “around the world” for first Thursday on July 1

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/30/21 — The Downtown Business Association will host another First Thursday on July 1. The theme for this month is “Around the World”.
The following businesses will offer special items and deals related to this month’s theme:
- All About Flowers: Australia -Free Boomerangs-Fruit Cups and Lamington (Australia’s favorite dessert)-$10 Eucalyptus Bundles
- Cole’s Jewelers: Hawaii-Oh How Sweet Cotton Candy Pop up shop serving Hawaiian flavored cotton candy-Leis will be given out at the door-Punch Will be served
- Diamond Nutrition: Mexico-will be serving Margarita flavored Teas
- Madison Kate & Co.: Brazil
- Shellys Shoes: Italy- clothes from Italy- along with a taste of Italy (wine and snacks)
- Sports Alley: Spain-20% off Ice Mule backpacks-Serving Sangrias
- Murphy Pitard Jewelers: Belgian -serving Belgian Chocolates and Belgian Diamonds
It will last from 4pm to 7pm. Themes for the rest of the year include:
Aug 5 – Sip and Shop
Sept 2 – 80’s night or favorite decade
Oct 7 – Tailgating
Nov 4 – VIP Night, Dress Up…maybe invatations
Dec 2 – Christmas/Holiday