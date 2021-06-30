Downtown businesses in El Dorado taking patrons “around the world” for first Thursday on July 1

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/30/21 — The Downtown Business Association will host another First Thursday on July 1. The theme for this month is “Around the World”.

The following businesses will offer special items and deals related to this month’s theme:

All About Flowers: Australia -Free Boomerangs-Fruit Cups and Lamington (Australia’s favorite dessert)-$10 Eucalyptus Bundles

Cole’s Jewelers: Hawaii-Oh How Sweet Cotton Candy Pop up shop serving Hawaiian flavored cotton candy-Leis will be given out at the door-Punch Will be served

Diamond Nutrition: Mexico-will be serving Margarita flavored Teas

Madison Kate & Co.: Brazil

Shellys Shoes: Italy- clothes from Italy- along with a taste of Italy (wine and snacks)

Sports Alley: Spain-20% off Ice Mule backpacks-Serving Sangrias

Murphy Pitard Jewelers: Belgian -serving Belgian Chocolates and Belgian Diamonds

It will last from 4pm to 7pm. Themes for the rest of the year include:

Aug 5 – Sip and Shop

Sept 2 – 80’s night or favorite decade

Oct 7 – Tailgating

Nov 4 – VIP Night, Dress Up…maybe invatations

Dec 2 – Christmas/Holiday