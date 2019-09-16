Downtown boutique gives advice to aspiring business owners; Arkansas Women’s Business Center offers range of resources for support

EL DORADO, Arkansas (09/16/19) — Launching a business can be difficult but with the right resources it can be less stressful.

Hannah Pitre has owned Southern Threads Boutique downtown for almost a year now. She sells fashionable clothing, jewelry, shoes and will soon add baby clothing to the shelves. Owning her own store was something she’s always wanted.

“I’ve always had a passion for clothes and new trends,” Pitre said. “My mom and I have always visited any boutique you can think and we just went from there.”

Pitre and store manager, Tiffany Crews, said the road to starting and even staying in business takes a lot of effort. Pitre leaned on the support from her family and Youtube videos for guidance.

The Arkansas Women’s Business Center was helpful in getting Pitre the exposure she needed with the Mistletoe Market held every November.

“There are so many resources today that are out there particularly in Arkansas that can help you launch your business with low or no cost,” Director of Arkansas Women’s Business Center, Chauncey Holloman Pettis, said.

In the first seven months of this year, El Dorado had over 60 businesses to register for a business license. Last year at the same time, there were about 40.

Pitre admits it’s difficult being a boutique when there are so many others competing for the same customers but she encourages aspiring business owners to find find their own originality and be confident in that.

“If you’re very passionate about it, just go for it,” Pitre said. “Always stay positive because there’s always going to be something that comes up. Never compare your business to other businesses.”

The AWBC offers free consulting sessions anyone interested in starting their own business. They offered a seminar today for those interested who may be interested. If you missed the helpful training, you can contact their office at 870-864-8429. They are located at 305 W Cedar Street.

“It never feels like the perfect time to start your business so find those resources that are around you and jump out there and launch it,” Pettis said. “You can launch your business in five weeks and there are so many businesses out there to help.”