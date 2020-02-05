Don’t go phishing for love in all the wrong places, Arkansas Attorney General warns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Dating apps can be like a box of chocolates, but the surprise may be far less sweet. Valentine’s Day is another opportunity for con artists to take advantage of Arkansans putting their hearts and money on the line to find love. By using false pictures and information, a perfect “match” could be a set up for a scam.

“Meeting new people and dating has turned digital, with more than 1,500 dating apps available,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “With so many ‘fish in the sea,’ Arkansans hope to catch a good one, but there is a risk. Keep your private information private and use caution and common sense when looking for love online.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips for social media users:

• Share your hopes and dreams, not your salary and bank information.

• Be honest about your expectations, not your pin number.

• Reveal your hobbies, not your passwords.

• Open your heart to love, not your wallet to a sob story.

• Plan to meet in public, not in a private, secluded or an unknown place.

• Talk about your favorite vacations, not when you’re leaving town.

• Hope for the best in others, but don’t ignore red flags.

The Attorney General’s Office provides a tip card for consumers, how to spot phishing scams, information for parents to spot cyberbullying and offers a Parent’s Guide to Internet Safety.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or Facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge.

