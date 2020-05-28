Doctors encourage the general public to avoid delaying urgent medical care because of coronavirus fears

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/27/20) — Hospitals across the country say coronvirus fears are driving most away from receiving non Covid-19 related care, including the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

“We’re seeing people waiting for too long and coming in when their diseases have progressed to a very dangerous level,” Chief of Staff, Dr. Ezinne Nwude said.

This issue has Dr. Nwude and other medical team members at MCSA on high alert. They are specifically concerned that people are putting their health in jeopardy. Chronic medical conditions, acute medical conditions and even wellness checks should be taken seriously.

“If you have symptoms of a stroke, heart attack or an infection the timing is extremely important. Timing, when it comes to the disease process can be the difference between life and death,” Dr. Nwude said.

“We’ve seen people with signs of heart attack and they’ve just been too scared to come to the hospital. We’ve had people who have strokes and waited outside of that window to come to the hospital. We’re seeing people who are much more sicker than what we’ve seen in the past.”

Some of the general public has rescheduled appointments because many hospitals weren’t performing elective surgeries due to state guidelines.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced last month that elective surgeries could resume but with restrictions.

Now, some have decided to wait until the virus slows down out of fear that that may contract the virus at the hospital.

Emergency and non-emergency care at the Medical Center of South Arkansas is adapting to the changes Covid-19 has brought from thorough cleaning, limiting visitors and assigning specific staff to treat coronavirus patients.

“These patients are in different units designated to different staff. from the staff that take care of the general population,” Dr. Nwude said.

If you’ve already rescheduled an annual appointments or planning to, Dr. Nwude suggests getting those taken care of now and not later. The hospital is performing appointments and procedures as normal.

“We don’t want you to delay care,” she said. “This is still our job. This is what we do.”