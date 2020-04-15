DJ Dezz’s virtual parties raise over $12,000 for families in need

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/14/20) — The Arkansas DJ that hosted a virtual party to help those in need raised over $8,000 this past weekend.

“We are reaching so many people. So many people are gaining their faith back. They’re getting hope back,” Destine Rogers said. “It’s just a tough time right now so to be able to provide that type of relief to people is just a huge blessing.”

Destinee Rogers also known as “DJ Dezz” threw a virtual party on Facebook Saturday night. The party was received more than 40,000 views from many in and around the state of Arkansas.

The goal of the party was to bring people together while raising money to benefit tornado victims, those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic or any one else with a need.

People that didn’t tune in to the live video also donated. A total of $8,313 has been received since Saturday’s virtual party.

“It’s just amazing to see so many people older men, older women, younger men, younger women, you know everybody coming together and donating to help people that really need it right now,” Rogers said.

That wasn’t the first party Rogers hosted via social media. The Strong native also hosted another get together earlier this month which raised more than $4,000.

Rogers had already given much of those donations to families in need. To date, the two virtual parties she’s hosted have raised a total $12,228.

“I honestly had no idea that it would get this big,” she said. “I think there is a need or else this wouldn’t be happening. I’m just so thankful that we’re able to help people that’s really in need.”

Rogers said this powerful movement has been “God led.” Her and her friends pray over the individuals that reach out for help. They also pray over those they give the money to.

There’s still more still to come. Rogers plans on hosting a virtual prom party for high school seniors so that money can be distributed to them through a book scholarship.

“I know it’s not the same,” she said. “I just want to do that for them just so that they can feel involved and they can have a good time with it.”

You can still donate via the cash app to $DestineeRogers. If you are seeking assistance, you can reach out to Rogers through her Facebook page “Dj Dezz”

“Don’t be ashamed to reach out,” she said.