DJ Dezz’s Acts of Love raises $4,000 through virtual party, plans to host another one to benefit more families in need

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/10/20) — A former El Dorado basketball coach and long-time resident of Strong is using her DJ skills to help families in need.

Destinee Rogers, also known as “DJ Dezz” hosted a virtual party on Instagram and Facebook live last weekend.

The goal was to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the many victims that were displace by the tornado in Jonesboro. Those that tuned in raised $4,215. Every single dollar of the donations went to those families.

“There were some people that weren’t even on the live that saw the message and they wanted to donate because they wanted to help people out,” she said. “I just feel like we’re a team.”

“We gave each single parent home $125 a piece and then we gave the tornado victims $200 a piece,” she said. “Then, we paid for the lunch of 10 nurses and then we went to the grocery stores in Jonesboro and just randomly handed out money to whoever God led us to.”

Rogers said the live feed reached more than 440,000 people from other areas outside of the state like Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. She never expected to draw that many people.

She’s grateful she was able to use her gifts to bless others. She’s even thankful that communities near and far reached out to help. More than 100 people donated.

“We’re all doing this together,” she said. “We’re so blessed to have so many people coming together to help people in need.”

Many families took to social media expressing their gratitude to Rogers for hosting the virtual party, although she was hesitant in the beginning. Two of her friends encouraged her to go ahead with the idea and now more than 40 families have been helped.

“I Didn’t want it to be about me at all,” she said. “I didn’t decide to do it for the attention. I love dj’ing but I also wanted to use the gift that God gave me to bless others.”

She’s hoping to bless more people this weekend with another virtual party. She doesn’t have a goal but will be content with whatever viewers give.

“I just encourage people to keep coming to the virtual parties, having fun and dancing and just donating to a great cause,” she said. “We’re going to help so many people in need.”

Rogers hopes to do other virtual events for the youth and for high school and college seniors. She said this is olnly beginning for “Dj Dezz’s acts of love” and encourages the community to stay tuned because there are more blessings to come.”

The next party will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday on DJ Dezz’s Facebook page. If you can’t tune in, you can donate via cash app to $DestineeRogers.

Rogers is currently the Assistant Coach for Arkansas State’s Women’s Basketball team in Jonesboro. She coached basketball for the Lady Wildcats in El Dorado for three years.