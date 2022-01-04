Democratic legislator running for US House seat in Arkansas

FILE – Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville, listens to proceedings in the House chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on April 4, 2013. Hodges planned Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, to formally launch his bid for the 1st Congressional District with an eight-day tour, state party spokesman Jacob Kauffman said. Hodges filed paperwork earlier this week with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state legislator is running for a Republican-held U.S. House seat in east Arkansas. A spokesman for the state Democratic Party said Tuesday that state Rep. Monte Hodges planned to run for the 1st Congressional District.

Hodges planned to formally launch his bid Wednesday and kick off an eight-day tour of the district. Republican Rep. Rick Crawford has held the 1st District seat since 2011. Crawford is being challenged by state Rep. Brandt Smith in the GOP primary. No Democrat ran for Crawford’s seat in the 2020 election. Republicans currently hold all four of the state’s U.S. House seats.