JULY 17: Last day in the ArkLaMiss to get free medical, vision & dental services by U.S. Military

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/16/21 — Those in the ArkLaMiss are getting their basic needs met with the the help from the United States Military.

Various branches are meeting the medical, dental and vision needs of those living in the tri-state area. This all a part of a training for these service members.

Among the services being provided during this Innovative Readiness Training mission are basic medical and wellness exams, vision exams and single lens glasses, and dental exams and extractions.

“By training, we live the real life clinic and it helps us with our skills and it keeps us sharp,” Captain Benjamin Smith said.

Over the last week, nearly 3,000 people in Lake Village, AR; Lake Provide, LA; and Greenville, MS have received services at no cost to them.

Talmadge Davis, who drove from Eudora, says their service is meeting an urgent need for those who need it most.

“We in a community where money is not plentiful so everyone help someone offers is really good for them,” Davis said.

July 17 is the last day to catch them in a town near you.

Lake Village, AR – Lakeside High School; 556 US-82 West

Lake Providence, LA – General Trass High School; 700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Greenville, MS – Greenbrier High School; 419 East Robertshaw Street

Delta Wellness Mission announces free medical services in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi

LAKE VILLAGE, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) 6/30/21 — In a release from Hamburg City Hall that Lake Village has been selected to take part in the Delta Wellness Mission 2021, a free medical clinic.

Delta Wellness Mission is a free medical clinic that provides vision, dental and basic medical services from Military personnel.

In addition to Lake Village, there will also be clinics set up in Lake Providence, LA, and Greenville, Mississippi.

Clinics will run from July 9-17. For more information visit the Delta Regional Authority website.