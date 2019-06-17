Breaking News
UPDATE: Monroe Police now investigating homicide, looking for suspect

Deadly house fire in Pine Bluff

Arkansas News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:
fire death_1560762646367.jpg.jpg

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – (6/17/19) The Pine Bluff Fire Department (PBFD) says crews were called to a home on S. Larch St. shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived flames and smoke were seen coming from the back of the home.

The PBFD says the body of a male was found inside. There’s no word yet on his age or identity.

Crews were on the scene for three hours.

The cause is not yet known.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story