Deadly house fire in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – (6/17/19) The Pine Bluff Fire Department (PBFD) says crews were called to a home on S. Larch St. shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived flames and smoke were seen coming from the back of the home.

The PBFD says the body of a male was found inside. There’s no word yet on his age or identity.

Crews were on the scene for three hours.

The cause is not yet known.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.