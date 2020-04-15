Deadly crash along the Ouachita River kills one person

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (04/14/20) — Arkansas State Police is investigating a deadly crash. Officials say one person was pulled from a car that was found near a wooded area along the Ouachita River.

The body and vehicle were recovered from the riverbank around 6 p.m. The driver was the only person inside the car.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call to help recover the victim. Kelley’s Automotive & Wrecker Service in El Dorado were called to tow the car away from the scene.

No information about the deceased occupant or the crash have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.