Dawn of Ascension plans October concert to bring heavy metal music genre back to South Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/30/21 — Check out our interview with Dawn of Ascenion. This heavy metal group is hoping to bring this genre of music back to South Arkansas with a special Halloween concert in October.

“We’re trying to show that this is what South Arkansas needs as far as in our city. We can prove that we can benefit the town and other bands as well that come down and play with us,” one group member said.

There will be five bands featured from Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. For more information, you can visit Dawn of Ascenion’s Facebook page.