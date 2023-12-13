LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dassault Falcon Jet on Tuesday announced a $100 million expansion of its facility in Little Rock that the jet manufacturer said will add 800 new jobs.

Dassault announced it had selected Little Rock for the expanded completion center for the development and delivery of its new Dassault Falcon 6X business jet and future Falcon programs. The company already has 1,400 workers at its two facilities in Little Rock.

Dassault officials announced the expansion at an event with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott and other state and local officials. The company has operated in Arkansas since 1975 when it opened its aircraft completion facility in Little Rock.

The expansion came after Dassault leaders met with Sanders, Scott and other state leaders at the Paris Air Show earlier this year. Aerospace and aviation is the state’s top export, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The expansion is receiving $12 million from an incentive fund and $6 million in customized training funds from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, according to the Economic Development Commission. The project will also receive sales tax refunds and rebates based on the payroll for new employees.