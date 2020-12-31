Cynergy Cargo 2 in Crossett looks forward to expanding in 2021

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — New businesses have been opening shop in Crossett since the announcement of the Georgia Pacific layoffs in 2019 and during this current pandemic.

Cynergy Cargo Trailers is one of the most recent businesses that the community has welcomed in. In April, the Crossett Economic Development Foundation announced the family owned and operated business was officially coming to town.

Five months later, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders joined in on the celebration as the company was ready to being operating fully out of their shop located in the Crossett Industrial Park.

“We started from zero. Nobody knows how to do trailers so everybody has been learning. We’ve been hiring a lot of guys from Crossett,” co-owner of Cynergy Cargo 2, Luis Magei said.

“We are really excited to be a part of the local business over here because I know this town is going to be growing and growing. Every night we are praying for this city of Crossett because we believe we’re going to be really good so far in Crossett.”











Opening up during this covid crisis has been a struggle for the company yet they’ve continued to remain open. Since September, Magei says his workers have built about 1,000 trailers.

“As the guys learn more, we are going to be able to teach them more. We are going to be able to do different type of trailers like racing trailers, cooking trailers and regular trailers.”

Cynergy is working to meet the growing demand of producing those cooking trailers as more people are on the hunt for these types of trailers. So much so, the business is in the process of making its first food trailer.

“We have a lot of orders. The people want custom food trailers for cooking and selling in the street,” he said.

Currently, there are about 40 employees at the manufacturing company. Magei said they initially intended to hire more workers but due to the pandemic they wanted to keep the numbers small as a precaution.

If everything goes according to plan though the workforce will more than double in the new year.

“After this pandemic if we start doing better, I plan to hire more and more employees,” Magei said. “Our goal is to hire 150 more employees.