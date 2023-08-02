BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced today that it received a $7 million grant from the Walmart Foundation to cover admission fees.

A release from the museum says that since opening in 2011, Crystal Bridges and the Momentary have welcomed more than 10 million guests for free thanks to Walmart’s investments.

The release says that part of the grant will go toward supporting operations at the Momentary.

“We’re grateful for the Walmart Foundation’s commitment to making art accessible to the people of the Heartland and beyond,” Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges, said. “With their support, we can continue to expand access to Crystal Bridges and the Momentary, and welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature.”