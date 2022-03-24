CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– A dangerous crosswalk in Ouachita County will get an upgrade later this week.

The new look will include flashing lights, fresh paint across Cash Road and updated pedestrian signs.

Residents say this is a project that has been long overdue.

Twenty-year resident, Edward Winters said, “It saddens me that it has taken so long to correct something to help citizens of Camden, but it makes me happy that its finally happening.”

Pedestrian crossing signs provide drivers with advance notice in areas of high pedestrian activity, ensuring drivers prepare to slow down or stop on short notice.

Kevin Franklin, City of Camden Public Works Director says it is important to enhance pedestrian safety especially in a high traffic areas.

“We’ve had probably four or five accidents right here at this crosswalk, people getting hit, so we want to make it a little bit safer,” said Franklin.

Drivers approaching pedestrian crossing signs should always be alert for any person who might walk or run in front of moving vehicles.

The Cash Road pedestrian crosswalk is expected to be complete by Friday, April 1st.