Crossett woman offers delivery and transportation services during winter weather to Ashley County community

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 2/17/21 — Many people haven’t been driving on the roads this week due to weather conditions but one woman is using a new service to bring your needs right to your front door.

Dayna Peterson is on a mission to be of service to her community by providing services through D’s Deliveries. She’s been doing business for about a month now but word is just hitting the streets of what all she’s doing especially during this winter weather.

“I knew this was a needed service I just didn’t realize how bad. It’s convenient for people to not have to get out,” Peterson said. “This is something that we need. We have a lot of people elderly hear that can’t get out. We have a lot of people that don’t have vehicles and people just need an extra hand.”

D’s deliveries is offering grocery pickup, food deliveries and transportation for people who need a ride to and from work.

Peterson, a recovering addict, has tried to sign up to work for popular services like Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub but she couldn’t get approved which is another reason for her inspiration behind D’s Deliveries.

NBC 10’s Gabrielle Phifer riding along Peterson during a grocery drop off

“Because I have felonies, they didn’t want to approve me so I just wanted to start my own thing,” she said.

It’s a venture the community is about about as its a pretty rare service in this area. Jessica Daniels has used the transportation service twice already.

“It’s actually great,” Daniels said. “My car was a little iffy and Dayna comes through whenever you call her.”

Adults in the area have been giving her a call in need of her services more specifically single moms. She’s also made deliveries for the elderly and individuals who are being quarantined but teens have been one of her largest clientele.

“More teenagers call me than anything. They can’t go anywhere. Their parents were busy. They were hungry. They wanted something to eat,” Peterson said.

“I didn’t think it would be like that but it’s a lot of teenagers and a lot of single moms that hit me up because they are very busy. I know how it is to work full time and be a mom full time.

Peterson is establishing partnerships with restaurants and grocery stores. Currently, JB’s Wings and Fish and Fiesta’s Linda have been supportive of her business.

“Jerry Gonzalez at Fiesta Linda has been amazing. He makes sure if someone calls and orders in my name that it goes straight to the top of the list which helps me get to where I’m going as fast as I can. JB’s has been really helpful,” she said.

“I just really appreciate anybody that’s working with me and trying to help me get this off the ground.”

Peterson’s goal is to eventually turn her business into an LLC where she can try to give people who have felonies or recovering addicts a second chance.

“It’s good to be able to be there for somebody especially when I took so much from this community before I got sober so it’s nice to be able to give back,” she said.

Peterson is available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. She delivers to Crossett residents for $5 and Hamburg residents for $10.

You can call her at 870-500-1869 or visit D’s Deliveries Facebook Page.