Crossett Wal-Mart reopened after bomb threat investigation

CROSSETT, Ark. (01/28/20) — The Crossett Police Department was notified of a bomb threat against Wal-Mart of Crossett just before noon. The Crossett Police Department, Ashley County Sheriff’s Department and Crossett Fire Department responded and the store was evacuated.

A bomb detection canine and handler arrived from Union County Sheriff’s Department and they searched the store with the help from local law enforcement and Wal-Mart personnel. There were no bombs or suspicious packages found.

The store was reopened around 2 p.m. The investigation into the caller is ongoing.