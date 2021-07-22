Crossett teen goes viral singing Ray Charles’ signature song ‘Hit the Road Jack’

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/21/21– Check out Jaylen Young, 15, and his mom Sheena Smedley giving us a little snippet of the hit song ‘Hit the Road Jack.’

It’s memories for this mother and son but has been entertainment for the world.

The video has been shared on Facebook more than 5,000 times and has received more than 250,000 views as of Thursday night.

North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman even shared it to his page. According to a post, Officer Norman has known Jaylen since he was 5 years old and has always impressed with the now teen.

Smedley says her son has an old soul and loves Ray Charles. Plus, he’s self-taught. Check out the full video here.