Crossett Police searching for two missing children

CROSSETT, Ar. — Police in Crossett, Arkansas need your help to locate two missing juveniles.

They are looking for 11-year-old Andrew Mays and 9-year-old Elizabeth Russell.

According to police, the two children left with their 21-year-old sister Lataysha Pittman and without their father’s permission.

Police say that Pittman lives in Kansas City, Missouri and they believe that is where the group is headed.

If you have any information or have seen either of the children, please call the Crossett Police Department at 870-364-4131.

