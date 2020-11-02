UPDATE: Former Crossett High School teacher pleads guilty to attempted sexual indecency with a child, sentenced to probation

UPDATE: CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Former teacher at the Crossett High School will not face jail time for inappropriate relations with a student.

Jeffery Ryane Rainey entered a plea of guilty to Attempted Sexual Indecency with a Child on.

According to police, Rainey engaged in several interactions with a 17-year-old female student during school hours.

The investigation started in March and Rainey was arrested in May. He has been sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation and must pay a $2,500 fine.

Rainey was a first year teacher and was on the football coaching staff.

CROSSETT, Ark. (05/15/20) (May 15, 2020 6:13 p.m.) — Crossett Police Department received a report from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Child Abuse Hotline in reference to inappropriate activity between a male teacher at Crossett High School and 17 year old female student.



The teacher was identified as Jeffery Ryne Rainey. Rainey was brought in for questioning on May 14. After the interview he was arrested for sexual assault second degree.

According to police, there were several interactions between Rainey and the student that happened during school hours.

Police said an initial report of suspicious activity was filed to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Child Abuse Hotline in March but it was not accepted as child maltreatment because of lack of evidence.

Another report was made in April that included video evidence. Police say it took them two months to conduct interviews with the victim and other witnesses before Rainey was brought in for questioning on May 14 and arrested.

He was taken in front of Ashley County District Judge Ried Harrod for a probable cause hearing.

Judge Harrod determined there was enough probable cause for an arrest and Rainey was released the same day on a $5000 bond.

According to Crossett School District Superintendent Gary Williams, Rainey was a first year teacher and was on the football coaching staff.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.