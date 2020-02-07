Crossett Parks and Recreation will host a Dueling Piano Show to raise money for city auditorium

CROSSETT, Ark. (02/06/20) — The Crossett Parks and Recreation will host a Dueling Piano Show on February 12 in an effort to raise money to restore the Crossett Auditorium.

“We’re going to light the fire under thE auditorium repairs and refurbishment journey,” Sarah Hollimon said.

The historical building has been the place where hundreds have gathered for dance recitals, concerts, debutante cotillions, homecoming events, graduations, revivals and countless other events.

“My favorite memory there is when Gold City had their concert at the auditorium in May of 1997,” Trudy Willis wrote in a post. “I realize that something was missing in my life and it was I wasn’t truly saved. So I asked Jesus in my heart and I was saved.”

“This building has probably touched every one of us in the city,” Hollimon said.”Lives have been changed here.”

The effort to ensure the auditorium continues its record of making memorable moments is underway with the dueling show. Two pianists from Louisiana will face center stage in a show off.

“They will show off their abilities and they’ll open it up for the crowd to request anything from country, rap, rock, classical, hymns or whatever and they duel it out,” Hollimon said.

Local pianist of all ages will take turns playing background music before the event begins at 7:15 p.m.

City workers have already begun making repairs in the auditorium to prepare for the event. All of the proceeds will go specifically to interior and exterior repairs to the building.

The Crossett Auditorium committee will oversee additional fundraising events in the future. Repairs range from fixing the plumbing to repairing lighting and “anything that makes that keeps its historical presence and keep it nice for everybody.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The box office opens at 6:15 p.m.