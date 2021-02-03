Crossett mayor appointed to state committee that determines funding for city streets projects

CROSSETT, Ark.(KTVE/KARD) — Repairing city streets has been a widely discussed topic across Southeast Arkansas and now one mayor has been appointed on a committee that will help decide how funding is disbursed.

Circuit Judge Robert Gibson swore Mayor Crystal Marshall in Tuesday afternoon as the newest member of the State Aid Street Committee.

She joins eight other mayor across the state who will determine which projects receive funding through the State Aid Street Program.

The program assists Arkansas’ incorporated cities and towns in the improvements to city streets. Mayors submit proposals to the committee for street repairs and upgrades.

One thing that’s important to her is making sure mayors across south Arkansas are aware of the program.

“If you don’t request the funds then you won’t be in line to receive them so I would really like to help network and make sure that all of the mayors in our region are aware and take advantage of the program,” she said.

“I’d also like to be a voice at the table representing Southeast Arkansas as far as what our needs are and what we see as issues with roads in this area of the state.”

Marshall is the only representative from this region that sits on the board. Her term will expire in 2024.