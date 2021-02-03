Crossett High School senior signs to play college football in Texas

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s National Signing Day where high school athletes can sign a letter of intent to further their sports careers on the collegiate level.

Crossett High School Senior, Tristian Smith, signed today with Trinity Valley Community College College located in Athens, TX.

Smith played offensive tackle for the Eagles and is expected to play offensive guard with the Trinity Valley Cardinals.

Eagles Head Football Coach Shawn Jackson spoke highly of Smith during the ceremony, calling him every coach’s dream.

“Tristian is a person that you don’t want to graduate,” Jackson said. “The only regret I have is that I didn’t have him for four years.”

Smith says he’s excited to take the next step in his football career.

“It’s a good thing for me. It’s a really good thing for me. This scholarship and college thing was a little iffy for me this year. So, getting into this JUCO college, I can get in Division 1 easily,” he said.

“I would just like to thank my coaches and my family for being supportive because without the coaches trying to push me this wouldn’t have happened.”

To catch some videos highlighting Smith’s athletic performance, you can visit this link.