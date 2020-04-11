Crossett farmer hopes for the best as workers prepare for harvest season

CROSSETT, Ark. (04/10/20) — The coronvirus pandemic has posed a threat to many farmers across the United States. One farmer in Crossett says right now he’s not having any trouble but could in the future.

Royal C Farms is family owned business that originated in 2002. The third-generation farms grows a long list of produce.

“We grow 17 different crops. We grow a full line of tomatoes. Then we carry a full line of peppers, sweet peppers, serranos, jalapenos, anahines, pablenos,” Owner of Royal C Farms, Stephen Carter said.

“We also grow the summer squash, zuchini squash. We carry egg plant, tomatillos and just a lot of different produce.”

Right now, it’s planting season and during this pandemic it’s been business as usual. However, they have had to make changes to protect their workers.

“When they’re working in close quarters we’ve got them wearing bandannas over their face doing some extra steps like to ensure their health,” he said.

The closer they get to harvest season is when they’ll have to start worrying.

“I’ve been hearing some stories out of Florida of some guys that have field that are ready to harvest right now that are having trouble harvesting crops,” Carter said. “We hope by the time our harvest window comes in in about 6 weeks that things have leveled out and we’ll be alright.”

“The biggest thing that makes me nervous is not being able to sell the crops. and move the produce. That’s how we make a living and pay our bills.”

If they don’t sell their produce then about 140 workers and their families will be affected and so will those who would want to buy. Carter says although they’re working in the unknown, they’re doing everything they can to have that supply.

“I think that’s why we were put on the essential list as far as agriculture to ensure that we do have some local grown produce that would be available if it needs to be,” he said.

Carter hopes people will support local farmers because they’re trying to make sure they deliver a safe product. The CDC has said their haven’t been any cases that have contracted through eating food. He is working with every available resource to guarantee safety.