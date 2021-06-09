Crossett Community Blessing Box aims to help those with an immediate need

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/9/21 — Right in the heart of the Crossett is a box but not just any box. It’s a box that community members are hoping will be a blessing to the community.

It’s the latest act to help those searching for a quick solution.

“An hour ago, I came out to put things in it and was full. You couldn’t get anything else in there. We walked outside and the box was empty and there’s proof that there’s a need in our communoty,” Mandy White said.

The community blessing box is located at the Chamber of Commerce.

It is filled with all kinds of necessities from ready to eat foods to hygiene products that can be for older adults to grab and go so they can support themselves and their families at any hour of the day.

“We want people to realize there is a food pantry. We want people to know this is immediate. If you don’t have dinner stop by. This is for the community,” Amanda Friedman said.

In the center of it all, the one thing Friedman and White believe provides true nourishment not just for the body but for the mind.

“They are bibles that are written in English and Spanish,” White said. “We want them to know that blessings come from God and if you’re here take a bible and put it to good use.”

The Chamber isn’t just stopping at this one box, White hopes to extend the blessing to other areas across town.

Anyone can leave items inside the box. For information on what items you can donate, contact Mandy White at 870-364-6951.

The Future Farmers of America student group at Crossett High School built the box and set it up at the Chamber.