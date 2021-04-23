Crossett athlete will head to Williams Baptist College to play college softball

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/23/21 — Another Crossett athlete will be heading to play sports on the collegiate level.

Mary Kate Armstrong will be joining the Lady Eagles Softball team at Williams Baptist College. Her high school coach Derek Rodgers say she will be a huge asset to that program.

“You can’t them any better than what she is,” Coach Rodgers said. “We’re going to hate to lose her here but I know she has great things in store for her.”

Armstrong has loves the game since she was three years old and is a four-year varsity letterman with the Lady Eagles at Crossett High School.

She says she’s looking forward to beginning the next journey in her sports career.

“It’s really exciting for me because I’ve worked really hard to continue to play because I don’t know what I’d do without this sport and just being able to go to the next level is pretty great,” Armstrong said.