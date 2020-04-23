Crossett announces a new company coming to the area, will bring 70 jobs

CROSSETT, Ark. (04/23/20) — The Crossett Economic Development Foundation has announced that Cynergy Cargo Trailers will be the newest addition to the town’s industrial park.

Cynergy Cargo Trailers is a small family owned & operated enclosed cargo manufacturer located in Georgia.

Vigler Mazariegos, owner of the business, says they primarily manufacture at the Georgia site but wanted to expand to another state.

“Cynergy cargo chose our industrial park in part of our location and proximity to rail,” Executive Director of the Crossett Economic Foundation, Mike Smith, “We’ve enjoyed working with Cynergy and the railroad to make sure they can reach their customers at a low cost for our community.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson also appeared in the special announcement posted to Facebook congratulating the town and the business on their partnership. It will bring 70 jobs to the area.

“As a small owned business, you’ll fit right in with the hard working businesses in South Arkansas,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The announcement is a wonderful bright spot and a needed emotional boost for all of us during these challenging emotional times.

More information about construction, job availability and opening dates will be posted when available.

To watch the full video, visit the Crossett Economic Devlopment Foundationa’s Facebook page.

