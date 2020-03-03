Crash in Union County kills one minor, injures four

EL DORADO, Ar. — A Monday night crash in El Dorado has left four minors injured and one dead.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 9 PM on Monday night in the 100 block of Galilee Road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Galilee Road when the driver, an unidentified female minor, ran off of the road in a curve which caused the vehicle to overturn before striking a tree and coming to a rest.

The driver and three of the passengers, two male minors and one female minor, were injured and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas. One unidentified male passenger was killed during the wreck and his body has been taken to the Union County Morgue.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.