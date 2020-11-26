COVID-19 pandemic drives more business to Country Vittles for Thanksgiving meals

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Restaurants have suffered long enough during this pandemic and some are beginning to see some relief as Thanksgiving nears.

“My goodness,” KTVE reporter, Gabrielle Phifer said as she looked at the bag of greens sitting on the counter. “You got that right,” owner of Country Vittles, Becky Roberts said.

The restaurant is preparing for a Thanksgiving like no other.

“It has not been a normal year,” Roberts said.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving Eve had Roberts wondering if she would even get business during this holiday season but the calls start ringing in as the day went by.

“It’s a lot better than what I had expected because I really didn’t know what to expect with the pandemic,” she said.

“The phone has been ringing all day for orders of dressing, pies, cakes, sweet potatoes, ham, turkey and I’ve been busy busy busy,” she said.

With people changing their Thanksgiving plans, Roberts says it has picked up business for her restaurant which has been open now for 20 years.

Abbie Wesson made a call in order for the restaurant’s famous chocolate pie. She plans on dining in at Country Vittles for lunch on Thanksgiving Day.

“I think I’m going to keep it a secret and save it for myself,” Wesson said.

Roberts says business during the pandemic has slowed down some. In spite of that, her crew has continued to whip up meals for customers.

This holiday Roberts is thankful for the customers who have pre-ordered pans of food to put on their dinner tables and especially those who have come continued to come in for to go order and dine-services.

For those still looking for a meal on Thanksgiving Day Country Vittles will be open. You can call 870-305-3504 if you would like to order something for your family.

