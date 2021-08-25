COVID-19 in Arkansas: Patients on ventilators continues record increase, nearly 2,800 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas hit another record with patients on ventilators hitting an all-time high, a trend that has continued over the last two weeks.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 11 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 354, the highest point since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials also said Arkansas saw 25 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,774.

The active case count increased by 459 putting the total at 23,587. The ADH reported 2,781 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 441,246.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased by one putting the total at 1,368 patients in the state with COVID-19, with 534 patients requiring ICU treatment, a decrease of 16 over the last 24 hours.

State data shows that the top age group seeing an increase in cases in the last 24 hours are those between the ages of 25-34 with 411 new cases. Ages 10 and under with 405 and ages 35-44 with 404 also saw a large number of new cases.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,178,475, an increase of 6,526 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans decreased by 954 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 348,589.

Gov. Hutchinson released this statement in regards to today’s numbers: