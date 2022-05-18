LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released new figures Wednesday showing that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are continuing to climb.

The ADH data showed 2,763 active cases of the virus Wednesday, a jump of 236 from the previous day. There were 462 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 839,433 since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s update also showed that the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas was 58, up two in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators remained at six, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients dropped 10 to 18.

Health officials reported eight additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,426.

The latest figures also showed that as of Wednesday 4,078,868 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,467 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,592,912, with another 375,978 being partially immunized.