EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD) 02/26/21 — Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Center reports major milestone following Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to a spokesperson, the facility hasn’t had a resident test positive since the end of January. Plus, there haven’t been any staff members to test positive since the first week of February.

We are confident this is due to the high number of vaccines received by our residents and employees,” Courtyard spokesperson said. “We have opened back up for family visitation- of course following all of the guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health.”

This is welcome news as the facility was one of the first nursing homes to announce positive cases. Since then, they have been doing what they can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, Courtyard Health and Rehabilitation Center in El Dorado became the first long-term care facility in the state to offer monoclonal antibody treatments to its residents who had mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.

Facilities associated with the Arkansas Health Association had a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss new guidelines for nursing home visitations. KTVE will be sure to follow up with this update on next week.