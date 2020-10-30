Court: Sales tax can’t fund highway project in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says a half-cent sales tax can’t be used to fund a $1 billion project widening an interstate corridor in the heart of downtown Little Rock.
Justices on Thursday ruled the tax approved by voters in 2012 cannot be used for any highways with more than four lanes.
The court reversed and remanded a Pulaski County judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the Interstate 30 corridor project, which runs through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.
The project expands the corridor from six to as many as 10 lanes in some portions.
