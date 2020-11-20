Court date changed for suspect in Pine Bluff officer’s death

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A judge has rescheduled the court date of a man accused in the shooting death of an Arkansas detective last month.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth ordered 19-year-old Keshone Quantarious Smith to return to court on Jan. 7 as the Arkansas State Police completes its investigative file in the case.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Smith, who was wanted on a murder charge in Georgia, is being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins.

The incident that occurred Oct. 5 at the Econo Lodge in Pine Buff also left another officer wounded.