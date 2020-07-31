LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will make an announcement Friday on contact sports Friday afternoon during the daily news conference on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
On Thursday, the governor said the announcement would be specifically on contact sports like cheerleading, volleyball and football.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 42,511 total COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to make announcement on contact sports
- Doctors try pressurized oxygen chambers in COVID fight
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,799 new cases, 24 new deaths on Friday
- Ochsner Health Announces First Enrollment for Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Phase 2/3 Study of Investigational Vaccine Against COVID-19