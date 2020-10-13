Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give update on state’s COVID-19 response in Hope

HOPE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha will provide an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response in Hope Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 93,487 total COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The total number of cases include 88,870 confirmed cases and 4,617 probable cases.

According to ADH, 1,586 people have died in Arkansas due to the coronavirus. The total deaths reflect 1,438 deaths among confirmed cases and 148 deaths among probable cases.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

