Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to discuss COVID-19 cases and education

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Thursday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response and education.

As of Thursday, there are 25,246 total COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 2:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories