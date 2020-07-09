Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to discuss COVID-19 cases and education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Thursday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response and education.

As of Thursday, there are 25,246 total COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 2:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

