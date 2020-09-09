Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 11 deaths, 499 positive PCR and antigen tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Wednesday afternoon, there are an additional 11 deaths due to COVID-19 and 499 positive PCR and antigen tests.

According to Governor Hutchinson, the 499 new COVID-19 cases are a combination of 385 positive PCR tests and 114 positive antigen tests.

Hutchinson announced on September 2 antigen tests and antigen positives will be reported publicly and to the CDC.

That brings the state’s total to 66,406 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 928 deaths.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said nursing homes in Beebe and El Dorado had a small cluster of deaths due to COVID-19.

Dr. Romero said the counties with the most newly-reported cases are Washington County (42), Pulaski County (31), Benton County (24), Jefferson County (23) and Craighead County (21).

The governor said there are 411 people in hospitals across the state due to the coronavirus, an increase of two from Tuesday.

Romero said there are 82 people on a ventilator in Arkansas due to the virus, which is a decrease of two.

Governor Hutchinson said 5,208 PCR tests were completed Tuesday.

Hutchinson also said there were 699 antigen tests completed on Tuesday, with a 15.4% positivity rate.

