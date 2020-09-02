Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and other state leaders will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon there are an additional 615 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 62,112 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 841 deaths.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- As immigrants struggle, fees to apply for citizenship to go up 80%
- Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police
- Volunteer Opportunity from United Way
- Pres. Trump designates Wilmington, NC, as ‘WWII Heritage City’
- Melania Trump used private email to conduct official business, former advisor says