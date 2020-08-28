Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16)- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Friday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Hutchinson announced Friday there are an additional 838 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 59,583 total COVID-19 cases and 756 deaths in the state.
