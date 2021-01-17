Coronavirus in Arkansas: 976 new cases, 1,875 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 976 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths today.

There are 24,887 current active cases in the state, a decrease of 917 in the past 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 1,271 people in the hospital, 221 are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll is 4,311.

Across the state, a total of 241,926 people have recovered from the virus, 1,875 of those in the last 24 hours.

Arkansas has issued 177,324 PCR tests this month and 44,574 antigen tests.

The leading counties in new cases are: