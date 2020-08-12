Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas from Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update in Monticello regarding Arkansas’ COVID-19 response on Wednesday. (August 12)

Gov. Hutchinson gave Wednesday’s update from the Student Success Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Governor Hutchinson reported 703 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,114 cases. 679 cases were from the community. 24 were from the prison system.

There are 7 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 573 deaths.

According to Governor Hutchinson, hospitalizations dropped to 486. There were still 113 people on ventilators.

Here are top counties with new COVID-19 cases:

Pulaski with 78 cases

Logan with 47 cases

Sebastian with 43 cases

Garland with 42 cases

Jefferson with 33 cases

Pope with 30 cases

Governor Hutchinson took time to focus on the southeastern part of the state. According to the Department of Health (ADH), growth rate for the region continue to be an area of concern. Cleveland County crew 40% in cases numbers from August 2 to August 8. Prairie County has grown over 35%, and Drew County by 22% in the same time frame.

Hutchinson also took a moment to comment on testing in the state. Right now, Arkansas is below a 10% positivity rate, but the governor did point out that could always change.

The governor also noted that commercial testing labs are backed up because of a high demand, noting bigger states like Texas and California are part of that higher demand.

In today’s press conference, the Governor announced that Arkansas and several other states will be partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation in hopes to increase access to commercial labs. The governor did not initially say which states were to be apart of his letter of intent or what the state’s responsibilities would be in the agreement.

Dr. Jose Romero, from ADH, took the podium to break down the numbers released today.

There are currently 6,725 active cases in Arkansas: