Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Thursday morning, there are 21,197 total COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the full news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

On Thursday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson talked about the virus and its impact in Arkansas, you can watch the interview below.

