Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson signs executive order that gives cities power to adopt ordinance that requires people to wear masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 281 with 20,622 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 3 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order that gives cities the power to adopt an ordinance that requires people to wear masks.