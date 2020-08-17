Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson updates on state’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 603 with 53,077 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an August 17 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Hutchinson talked about the meeting with Dr. Birx and the insights she brought to the state in her visit.

The Governor said the positivity rate is coming down in Arkansas, which Dr. Birx said was encouraging, but she encouraged the state to do more, she said ‘we have more work to do in Arkansas’.

The Governor talked about the insights she talked about on antigen testing, purchased antigen equipment, and testing in public health offices across the state of Arkansas. He said that she indicated the federal government has made the acquisition for much of the supplies we were relying on. There is a priority on nursing homes.

The Governor then went into absentee voting. He said that he urges you to vote early if you vote absentee so it can be properly counted on election day.

Governor Hutchinson stated that public schools will start one week from today.

He also stated that many private schools have already started back this week. 15,000 students and 2,000 faculty are back in school now. He said this gives us some info on how to flow back into the school year.

Dr. Jose Romero talked about the case updates for the state.

As of Monday afternoon we had 412 new cases in last 24 hours

12 being from correctional, 400 from community.

He said this gave us a total of 53,077 cases.

He also said we have 6,341 active cases

38 cases in nursing homes.

994 active cases in correctional facilities. and 5,309 cases in the community.





You can watch the press conference in the live stream above. If it is not work, CLICK HERE.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 52,665 COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas.

There have been 599 total deaths.