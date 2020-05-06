Coronavirus in Ark.: 3,525 confirmed cases with 83 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – There are 3,525 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 2,091 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Eighty-three people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

According to the Department of Health, 56,431 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 52,906 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.