Contractor chosen to repair I-40 Mississippi River bridge

In this undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack is in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crack is in a 900-foot steel beam that provides stability for the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after inspectors found the crack. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) have selected a contractor to make repairs on the I-40 Mississippi River bridge.

According to ARDOT, Kiewit Corporation has been chosen to make the necessary repairs to the bridge.

Kiewit Corporation of Omaha, Nebraska says they will begin to discuss the first two phases of the repair process sometime this week.

Both the ARDOT and the TDOT say while I-40 Mississippi Bridge is closed, traffic will continue to be diverted to the Interstate 55 corridor.

“We have requested that the Tennessee DOT perform a drone review of the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River to bring confidence to the public that the previous inspection was performed correctly and that it is currently in good condition,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said in today’s press conference.

TDOT officials say the drone review will happen on either Tuesday, May 18, or Wednesday, May 19, at the latest.

“We understand that in order to regain the public’s trust and confidence, we need to be transparent and accountable and we are committed to doing so,” Tudor emphasized. “We will correct this problem and become better for it.”